Mother of aspiring rapper pleas for justice after son shot in head

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland family is looking for justice after a 24-year-old was shot in the head and left for dead. His name is Rommell Langford, although he also goes by the name Bellaire Roseff, under which he releases rap music.
"He's a good person. He's not a thug," said his mother, who did not want her name released. "He doesn't going around hurting anybody or doing anything like that. He just raps. He loves his music. I mean, he stays in the studio, making music and videos. That's what he do, and so, he's a good kid."
Langford is now in the hospital, where he has remained for the last two weeks. His family members say he has not regained full conciousness since the shooting.
According to police reports, the shooting happened on January 23, at the rapper's home on Collonade Road. Reports show that witnesses heard music coming from the apartment until the early morning hours, when some witnesses reported hearing gunshots, although they did not call police at the time.
Neighbors found Langford hours later, slumped on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. Clinging to life, he was taken to the hospital , where he remains.
"This shouldn't have happened to my son, let alone, any other person's child. To take matters into your own hands and violate somebody like this--it's wrong. It's totally wrong," said Langford's mother.
Now she has a plea for whoever hurt her son.
"Turn yourself in to the police. Tell them you messed up. Tell them you messed up. But you left my child. You left my child there for dead--so blood is on your hands. You've got blood on your hands."
If you have any information that could help, contact Cleveland Police.
