Nearly 70 pounds of pot sold in first 19 days of Ohio’s medical marijuana program

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - In less than 3 weeks, Ohio sold more than a half-million dollars worth of medical marijuana to patients and caregivers.
Since the start of the program on Jan. 16 through Feb. 3, the sale of 68.22 pounds of medical marijuana was estimated to value $502,961, according to the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program.
As of Wednesday, there are only six medical marijuana dispensaries operating in Ohio; Canton, East Liverpool, Wickliffe, Sandusky, and two in Wintersville.
Initially, only marijuana flower products were available. Other products containing THC, including oils and edibles, were not properly tested prior to the program’s launch.
In order to receive a registry card for medical marijuana prescriptions, patients must meet at least one of 21 qualifying conditions and be recommended from a certified physician in Ohio.
