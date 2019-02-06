No, it’s not an alien invasion: An explanation behind the eerie purple skies over Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It looks like the scene out of the Netflix show “Stranger Things:” The night sky on Cleveland’s East side illuminated purple.
Drivers have been taking to social media and Reddit in search of an explanation about why the skies appear purple.
This video of the lights, which can be seen from Cleveland interstates like I-77 and I-490, was taken on a gloomy February night.
The purple light is actually dispersed from purple, high-efficiency LED lighting used at the 3.25-acre Green City Growers greenhouse on Diamond Avenue near East 55th Street.
According to 19 First Alert Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak, the phenomenon is even more vibrant in hazy conditions.
