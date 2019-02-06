Northeast Ohio Weather: ALERT for rain and flood risk

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Active pattern the next few days with a series of systems that will impact Ohio. The first wave of rain is rolling through this morning. I have a good quarter to half inch of rain with it. Roads will be wet and we have to always monitor river levels. The rain will turn to just a few showers this afternoon and evening. We will warm above 50 degrees today with a south wind. A front will be wavering north and south today and tomorrow. A wind shift to the north tonight will create widespread fog and drizzle. The fog will be dense at times with the humidity level high. The front will lift back north as a strong warm front tomorrow as the main area of low pressure tracks west of us. There is a high chance of showers and storms tomorrow afternoon and evening as a strong cold front will be tracking through. This rain will be heavy at times and is expected to cause widespread flooding for a time across the area. Temperatures tomorrow warm well in the 60s later in the day. The wind will become quite gusty as the cold front moves through.