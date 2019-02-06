Ohio teacher gives controversial State of the Union bingo cards filled with Trumpisms to students as homework

By Randy Buffington | February 6, 2019 at 1:40 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 1:42 PM

BELLVILLE, OH (WOIO) - James Micholovich, a teacher at Clear Fork High School in Bellville, Ohio, sent his students home with a unique homework assignment Tuesday night for the State of the Union address.

The task required students to play bingo, using phrases said by President Donald Trump, the school district confirmed.

A Cleveland 19 viewer sent in a picture of the bingo assignment.

The phrases included:

  • FAKE NEWS
  • HUGE (“YUUGE")
  • MEXICO
  • THE WALL
  • BLACK UNEMPLOYMENT 
  • CHINA
  • OBAMA CARE

A number of parents complained to the school, prompting the superintendent to issue the statement below:

“It is disheartening when we have employees interject their personal political opinions into any aspect of the education of children, that is the role of the family and not the role of public education.  The teacher involved is a very passionate teacher and a very good one.  In light of the current political environment this activity may not have been the most appropriate assignment.  This situation is still under investigation and will progress in accordance to our negotiated agreement.”
Janice Wyckoff, Superintendent

