Ohio teacher gives controversial State of the Union bingo cards filled with Trumpisms to students as homework

BELLVILLE, OH (WOIO) - James Micholovich, a teacher at Clear Fork High School in Bellville, Ohio, sent his students home with a unique homework assignment Tuesday night for the State of the Union address.
The task required students to play bingo, using phrases said by President Donald Trump, the school district confirmed.
A Cleveland 19 viewer sent in a picture of the bingo assignment.
The phrases included:
- FAKE NEWS
- HUGE (“YUUGE")
- MEXICO
- THE WALL
- BLACK UNEMPLOYMENT
- CHINA
- OBAMA CARE
A number of parents complained to the school, prompting the superintendent to issue the statement below:
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.