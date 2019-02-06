Ohio teacher gives controversial State of the Union bingo cards filled with Trumpisms to students as homework

“It is disheartening when we have employees interject their personal political opinions into any aspect of the education of children, that is the role of the family and not the role of public education. The teacher involved is a very passionate teacher and a very good one. In light of the current political environment this activity may not have been the most appropriate assignment. This situation is still under investigation and will progress in accordance to our negotiated agreement.”

Janice Wyckoff, Superintendent