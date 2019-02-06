Saying “I do” on Valentine’s Day will only cost you $50

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ready to tie the knot, take the plunge, get hitched? You have a few days to think about it.
Crocker Park in Westlake wants to spread the love on Valentine’s Day so they are offering all the trimmings, taking the stress out of planning your nuptials.
“We’re setting the stage,” Crocker Park’s Dan Crandall said."We’re taking care of everything, we have the officiate, the candles, all you have to do is say I do."
The “I Do” promotion invites couples who have secured a marriage license and registered with Crocker Park to get married on Valentine’s Day for $50.
“We’re taking care of the stress and the hassle,” Candall said.
Google the average cost of getting married in the U.S. and the average cost is consistently over $20,000.
Couples are welcome to bring families and friends, but witnesses will be provided.
If you’re a couple who just wants to renew your vows, Crocker Park is welcoming you too.
“Getting married on Valentine’s Day is great, it’s a way to say I love you,” Candall said. "Kick off your weekend with a “I do” and “I love you.”
