Two people shot while driving in Akron, police say

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Two separate drivers were shot while driving in Akron Tuesday evening, according to police.
Akron officers said the first victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot in the right arm around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Ericsson Avenue and South Arlington Street.
His car, a 2001 Oldsmobile Alero, was also struck three times by bullets.
The victim, whose name is not being released, is currently in stable condition at Akron City Hospital.
The second victim, a 34-year-old female, told police two suspects shot at her vehicle in the area of Manchester Road and Kenmore Boulevard.
According to the police report, she was struck in the shoulder and the back window of her Dodge Journey was shot out.
She managed to drive over to Princeton Street, where she was stopped by officers, because she appeared to be in distress.
Neither victim was able to provide a description of the shooters.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.
