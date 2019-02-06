‘Young Bull’ takes big leap, but Cavs fall short again

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cavaliers rookie Collin Sexton wasn’t a part of those past playoff clashes with the Boston Celtics, but he certainly played like it on Tuesday night, throwing down a team-high 27 points, including 18 in the first half, as the Cavs kept it close before finally falling, 103-96.
Alec Burks, the subject of trade rumors as they close in on Thursday’s trade deadline, added 21 points, 11 above his season average.
The Celtics were playing without Kyrie Irving (hip), but Jayson Tatum stepped up and led the team with 25 points.
