Akron man indicted in federal court on multiple drug, firearm charges

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - The Department of Justice has indicted an Akron man on fentanyl, firearms and other drug charges, as well as having an illegal pill press.
Donvea Nelson, 42, was implicated in December 2018, when law enforcement was alerted to several packages sent from China to a home in the 1300 block of Bellows Street in Akron.
Some of the shipments were consistent with parts used to press pills.
A search of the packages on Jan. 2, 2019 revealed several parts used to press and stamp pills. Also recovered were die pieces designed to replicate the trade name and mark of acetaminophen oxycodone hydrochloride, more commonly known as Percocet.
Law enforcement made an undercover controlled delivery of the package the next day. Nelson accepted and signed for the package, which was addressed to a Nelsohn Donnier.
During a subsequent search of the home, police found numerous powders, capsules, fentanyl, methamphetamine, butyrylfentanyl and 4-ANPP. They also recovered a .45-caliber Blackhawk pistol.
“This case is a stark reminder that people who buy drugs on the street have no idea what they are putting into their body,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman.
“Opioid trafficking continues to be among HSI’s highest investigative priorities,” said Homeland Security Investigations’ Special Agent in Charge Steve Francis.
Francis continued, “These deadly drugs pose an extremely serious threat to public safety in our communities. HSI and our partners will be relentless in our effort to bring traffickers of this poison to justice.”
