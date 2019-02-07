Are Escape Rooms safe?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Five teenage girls were killed while playing a challenge room game in Poland. Now, Cleveland 19 is getting answers about if the games called “escape rooms” are safe.
The games are considered immersive puzzles. The goal of an escape room is to solve all the puzzles within a set amount of time to “escape” a room.
In the last few years, escape rooms have grown in popularity. They’re used for birthday parties, bachelor and bachelorette parties and even corporate team building events.
In Poland, five teenage girls were participating in an escape room for a birthday party. The building caught fire, trapping them inside. Investigators in Poland said the escape room was part of a house.
It had no emergency evacuation route and other people even complained about the safety of that escape room site. A leaky gas container inside a heater is believed to have started the deadly fire.
Polish officials have since shut down 13 escape rooms due to safety concerns.
There are 16 escape rooms located in the Northeast Ohio area. Cleveland 19 News went inside one of them to see their safety protocols and to found out if something went wrong, could you escape safely?
