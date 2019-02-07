Bedford High School football coach indicted for alleged sexual relationship with female student

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Bedford High School football coach has been indicted by a grand jury for an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship with a juvenile student.

Charges from the Cuyahoga County grand jury against 43-year-old Sean Williams were announced Thursday.

According to the Bedford High School faculty directory, Williams is the football coach and also a special education instructor. He was awarded a teaching job in 2010.

The investigation into alleged sexual battery began on Oct. 24, 2018 when detectives from the Bedford Police Department were notified by a high school administrator of possible inappropriate sexual activity between Williams and a female student.

According to the police report, a blanket, a pair of men’s underwear, and a Bedford High School cheerleading skirt were taken as evidence.

Williams is currently on leave, according to a statement from Bedford City Schools Superintendent Andrea Celico.

"This is Superintendent, Andrea Celico, calling to share some extremely troubling news we just learned regarding one of our high school teachers.

Earlier today, an educator in our school system, Mr. Sean Williams, was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury. The charges are still pending, but these disturbing charges stem from allegations regarding Mr. Williams and a student victim.

As I previously shared with our school district community, immediately upon learning of these allegations, the district placed Mr. Williams on leave. The district has, and will continue to cooperate fully with authorities as this progresses.

As a district, we ask that the community afford anyone impacted by this matter the care, respect, and privacy they deserve. We remain in full support of our students, families, community, and colleagues and know this does not define our district and the care we show every day for our children. Our primary concern remains the well-being of the student victim in this matter and our students as a whole. Thank you."

A list of actual charges is pending and will be released when available, according to Bedford police.