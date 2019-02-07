Bedford High School football coach indicted for alleged sexual relationship with female student

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Bedford High School football coach has been indicted by a grand jury for an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship with a juvenile student.
Charges from the Cuyahoga County grand jury against 43-year-old Sean Williams were announced Thursday.
According to the Bedford High School faculty directory, Williams is the football coach and also a special education instructor. He was awarded a teaching job in 2010.
The investigation into alleged sexual battery began on Oct. 24, 2018 when detectives from the Bedford Police Department were notified by a high school administrator of possible inappropriate sexual activity between Williams and a female student.
According to the police report, a blanket, a pair of men’s underwear, and a Bedford High School cheerleading skirt were taken as evidence.
Williams is currently on leave, according to a statement from Bedford City Schools Superintendent Andrea Celico.
A list of actual charges is pending and will be released when available, according to Bedford police.
