Best moments as Baker Mayfield and Sandy Alomar Jr. headline Greater Cleveland Sports Awards
By Randy Buffington | February 6, 2019 at 10:39 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 10:41 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It was a packed house at the 19th Annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards.

ESPN’s Hannah Storm emceed the event, and had some fun warming up the crowd as she was introduced.

A ton of Cleveland legends graced the stage in support of those who made a name for themselves this past year.

Among the honorees:

Baker Mayfield

The rookie quarterback walked away with professional athlete of the year, he was presented with the award by former Cleveland quarterbacks Bernie Kosar and Paul McDonald.

The 23-year-old was in competition with his teammate Denzel Ward, Cleveland Indians’ Corey Kluber and José Ramírez.

He broke an NFL record rookie record throwing for 27 touchdowns’ igniting a Browns franchise that didn’t see one victory in 2017.

Like Father, Like Son

Larry Nance Jr. and his father joined the stage as presenters for male and female collegiate athletes of the year.

The two reflected on how they felt when Nance Jr. first got word he’d be a Cavalier.

“To be able to wear the number 22 is a dream come true.”
Larry Nance Jr.

The University of Akron men’s soccer team and Rachel Bender, a soccer player at Baldwin Wallace University were the winners in their respective categories.

An Emotional Homecoming

To wrap up the night the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission honored Sandy Alomar Jr. with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The former Indians catcher got choked up mentioning the people that stood in his corner in Cleveland.

Cleveland Indians legend, Sandy Alomar Jr. was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 19th Annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards.

Other winners throughout the night included Malvin Gblah, a soccer player at Lakewood High School.

Olivia Howell, Track & Field/Cross Country of Solon High School and Sophia Pecjak of Lake Catholic who took home the Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Courage Award.

One of the night’s best moments came when Sophia Pecjak, an athlete at Lake Catholic High School was awarded the Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Courage Award for her strength overcoming a life-threatening heart condition.

