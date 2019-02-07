Brunswick police find suspect hiding in minor’s bedroom after meeting online

BRUNSWICK, OH (WOIO) - According to Brunswick Police, Berlis Gray, 26, was arrested after he was found hiding in the bedroom of a juvenile.
Police responded to a residence on Edgar Lane on Feb. 3, at 9:24 p.m. after calls about a suspect in the home.
Gray was in steady contact with the juvenile and entered the home through her bedroom window, police say.
He was charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material.
The Columbus native has a criminal past with charges of felonious assault and aggravated assault on a prison guard.
