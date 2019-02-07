Brunswick police find suspect hiding in minor’s bedroom after meeting online

Brunswick police find suspect hiding in minor’s bedroom after meeting online
By Randy Buffington | February 7, 2019 at 1:15 PM EST - Updated February 7 at 1:30 PM

BRUNSWICK, OH (WOIO) - According to Brunswick Police, Berlis Gray, 26, was arrested after he was found hiding in the bedroom of a juvenile.

Police responded to a residence on Edgar Lane on Feb. 3, at 9:24 p.m. after calls about a suspect in the home.

Gray was in steady contact with the juvenile and entered the home through her bedroom window, police say.

He was charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material.

The Columbus native has a criminal past with charges of felonious assault and aggravated assault on a prison guard.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.