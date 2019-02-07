Caged dogs rescued from Richmond Heights house fire

RICHMOND HEIGHTS,, OH (WOIO) - Two caged dogs were trapped in the basement when a fire broke out inside their home on Wednesday.
Richmond Heights firefighters responded to the home on Monticello Boulevard just before noon.
When they arrived, crews found heavy smoke coming from the roof area of the attached garage.
Firefighters said the residents were able to escape, but were unable to get to the dogs.
Crews from multiple departments; including, Cleveland Heights, Highland Heights, Lyndhurst, Mayfield Heights, Mayfield and South Euclid, helped Richmond Heights firefighters quickly extinguish the blaze.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the garage and both dogs were found unharmed.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
