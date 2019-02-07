Cleveland Heights Police search for person of interest In suspicious death of mother of 6

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights Police now have a person of interest in the suspicious death of 33 year-old Crystal Smith.
Police are trying to track down 35-year-old Oscar Allen. On Jan. 22, they were called to her Noble Road apartment.
Smith’s landlord told Cleveland 19 that Allen was her boyfriend and she lived in the home with three of her six children.
Sadly, it was her son who called 911 while other children were heard crying in the background. Her son told dispatchers, “My momma in the bed. She’s all bruised up and she won’t wake up."
Smith’s son also told police her face was covered in blood. Initially, police said there were no signs of trauma. Her cause of death is still unknown. Cleveland 19 asked her landlord, “Did you ever hear any commotion, fighting, arguing?” He replied, “No, no. They were quiet. She was a nice woman, but I don’t know what happened.”
Police say Allen has active warrants for a probation violation and auto theft for stealing Smith’s car.
There is a reward of up to $2,500 for anyone with information leading to Oscar Allen’s arrest.
If you know anything, you’re asked to call Cleveland Heights Police at 216-321-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.
Tips can be anonymous.
