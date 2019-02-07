First Alert Weather Day: Flood watch, strong winds overnight

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A warm front will move through the region today. A deepening area of low pressure will move through the central Great Lakes tonight, dragging a strong cold front across northern Ohio. High pressure will return to the area for the upcoming weekend.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! Tonight’s forecast will be a wet and windy one. Waves of rain are likely through 11:00 PM. Rain will be heavy at times. You might even hear a few rumbles of thunder.
There is an outside chance that we could see a few stronger thunderstorms, but the greatest risk is for locations along I-71. The main threat with any stronger storms will be strong, damaging winds.
Back to our rain threat, a *FLOOD WATCH* remains in effect for northeast Ohio until 4:00 AM Friday. If you encounter a road that is submerged, turn around. Do not cross a flooded roadway. It isn’t worth it, and it is never a good idea.
Heavy rain will put stress on area rivers and creeks. If you live in a flood prone area, please keep an eye to the sky today. Have a way to get your Flood Warnings, should we see any issued. If a Flood Warning is issued for your location, seek higher ground immediately.
I’d mentioned the winds just a moment ago. They will be sustained from the south at 15 – 25 mph. Winds may gust as high as 30 mph tonight. Along the lakeshore, winds may gust to 40 mph tonight.
Temperature-wise, we’ll be warming up through the evening. We’ll close in on the low 60s after sunset. We may even tie or break a few records.
Today’s record high in the Cleveland area is 60° (2017). Today’s record high in the Akron area is 61° (1925).
Chilly Weekend On The Way:
Behind today’s system, cold air will move in for Friday and the weekend.
Friday’s high: 28° Saturday’s high: 26° Sunday’s high: 35°
It is also going to be very windy on Friday. Winds may gust to 40 mph. High winds will make it feel like it’s in the teens and single digits all day. Brr!
At this time, we have Friday and Saturday dry.
Our next system will move in late Sunday, and this one looks to bring us snow during the second half of the day and into Sunday night. Accumulation will be minor, but we’ll have a better idea of snowfall forecast totals for you by the end of the work week.
