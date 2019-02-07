Fog and flooding concerns grow along Chagrin River as heavy rains approach

EASTLAKE, OH (WOIO) - Late Wednesday afternoon a heavy haze and mist descended on Cleveland, so heavy the downtown area disappeared.
But now, as the fog dissipates, concerns switch to potential flooding.
In Eastlake, David Broda surveyed the Chagrin River.
“You see sometimes I live near the river, and sometimes i live in the river,” he said.
He lives on the banks and would hate to see a repeat of last month when the river caused some residents to leave their home. Fire crews rescued a dozen people after the water levels got too high.
And while the river is moving fine now, it might not if we get too much rain.
John Cline did a drive-by too. He noticed the ice jams by the side of the river.
“I was here yesterday, and the ice was pretty high,” he said.
There are still ice chunks in the river but not like the blocks from last week that caused all the flooding.
“its pretty bad when it goes,” said Cline.
