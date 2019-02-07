Frank Robinson, former player-manager for Cleveland Indians, has died at the age of 83

Playing manager Frank Robinson slugs his first home run in his first at bat against the California Angles Tuesday, July 7,1976 in Anaheim. Robinson, in one of his infrequent starts for the Cleveland Indians, added a run scoring single the next inning before taking himself out of the game .(AP Photo/HF) (HF)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Frank Robinson, the first African-American manager in the MLB, has died.

The 83-year-old died at his Los Angeles home surrounded by his wife and family.

The Hall of Famer served as the Indians player-manager in 1975 until he retired from playing in 1976. He remained the Indians’ manager in 1977 before going on to manage the San Francisco Giants, Baltimore Orioles, the Montreal Expos and Washington Nationals.

The Cleveland Indians organization is deeply saddened by the passing of baseball legend Frank Robinson. Our organization and the City of Cleveland are proud to have played a role in Frank’s significant impact on the game when he became the first African-American manager in baseball history on April 8, 1975. The fact Frank hit a solo home run in his first at-bat that day as the Indians’ player-manager symbolizes his greatness as a Hall of Fame ballplayer. The entire Indians organization extends its thoughts and prayers to the Robinson family.”
Robinson’s jersey was retired and a statue was unveiled in Heritage Park in his honor at Progressive Field during the 2017 season.

Before today's game, we also retired Frank Robinson's No. 20. Frankie and Michael helped do the honors.

In his 21-season career, Robinson was named an All Star 14 times, won the World Series twice, and was selected as the MVP twice. He hit 586 home runs, 2,943 hits, and 1,812 RBIs in his career.

