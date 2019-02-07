Frank Robinson, former player-manager for Cleveland Indians, has died at the age of 83

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Frank Robinson, the first African-American manager in the MLB, has died.
The 83-year-old died at his Los Angeles home surrounded by his wife and family.
The Hall of Famer served as the Indians player-manager in 1975 until he retired from playing in 1976. He remained the Indians’ manager in 1977 before going on to manage the San Francisco Giants, Baltimore Orioles, the Montreal Expos and Washington Nationals.
Robinson’s jersey was retired and a statue was unveiled in Heritage Park in his honor at Progressive Field during the 2017 season.
In his 21-season career, Robinson was named an All Star 14 times, won the World Series twice, and was selected as the MVP twice. He hit 586 home runs, 2,943 hits, and 1,812 RBIs in his career.
