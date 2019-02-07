Increase in carfentanil seized triggers public health warning from Cuyahoga County medical examiner

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson has issued a public health warning after seeing a significant increase of seized carfentanil, a potentially lethal drug.
“The reappearance of carfentanil in the local illicit drug supply is alarming. This is a very lethal drug and anyone using illicit or diverted drugs needs to be aware of the possibility of being exposed to it,” said Dr. Gilson.
Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid that is used as a sedative for large animals, but is extremely potent and unsafe for human use. The drug is nearly impossible to detect by sight because it is typically mixed with other drugs or disguised as prescription tablets.
The medical examiner’s office says at least 58 apparent drug overdose deaths were recorded in Cuyahoga County in January, one of the deadliest months for overdose deaths in the county’s history.
In 2018, there were 24 carfentanil-related deaths reported in Cuyahoga County.
If you or anyone you know is using or recovering from drug addiction, contact Project DAWN for at 216-778-5677 or the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County at 216-623-6888.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.