1 killed, 3 others injured in shooting in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said one person is dead after a shooting in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood.
Police said three other people were injured in the shooting.
Investigators got a call about the incident around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the shooting happened on the 3000 block of Roehl Avenue.
The name of the victims have not been released at this time.
This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.
