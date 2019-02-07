Lorain councilman accused of domestic violence will not seek re-election

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) - Lorain 6th Ward Councilman Angel Arroyo Jr. has announced he will not seek re-election.
The announcement comes less than a month after Arroyo was arrested for domestic violence and resisting arrest. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.
Arroyo issued the following statement via Facebook:
In 2014 my wife & myself decided if we where gonna raise our daughter in the city of Lorain on our side of town it needed to see some changes & I decided to run council in the next election. During that time I met a lot of new people in the community and I was grateful for their support on our way to victory. In my short 3 years on council we have seen numerous new road projects, major water line projects, the rebirth of Oakwood Park, closing of nuisance bars, demolition of abandon homes, getting rid of illegal junk yards, A MAJOR DECREASE IN VIOLENT CRIME, new community groups, manage a negative budget, pass a fire levy & so much more to come this year and next.
I’m saddened to announce I will not be running this year’s primary election. I appreciate everyone that supported me & my family during these past 3 years. I want to say thank you to those that would call me and give me thoughts on what was happening agreeing or disagreeing with me but most importantly those that voted. But as I discussed with my family in the beginning of this new voyage a few years ago, my family must be my first priority & with that being said I must focus on them and myself, us healing & rebuilding our relationships before I can continue on working to help healing & rebuilding our community. To all my core supporters please trust the process I don’t plan on being gone to long but I must do what is right for myself & family. It was truly my honor to be able to sit in my fathers shoes for at-least a little bit serving the same ward he did almost 40 years ago. Lastly if I have let anyone down I want to truly apologize from the bottom of my heart I tried my best 6th Ward residents & residents of Lorain.
Thank you Angel Arroyo Jr. 6th Ward Councilman
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.