Lorain councilman accused of domestic violence will not seek re-election

I’m saddened to announce I will not be running this year’s primary election. I appreciate everyone that supported me & my family during these past 3 years. I want to say thank you to those that would call me and give me thoughts on what was happening agreeing or disagreeing with me but most importantly those that voted. But as I discussed with my family in the beginning of this new voyage a few years ago, my family must be my first priority & with that being said I must focus on them and myself, us healing & rebuilding our relationships before I can continue on working to help healing & rebuilding our community. To all my core supporters please trust the process I don’t plan on being gone to long but I must do what is right for myself & family. It was truly my honor to be able to sit in my fathers shoes for at-least a little bit serving the same ward he did almost 40 years ago. Lastly if I have let anyone down I want to truly apologize from the bottom of my heart I tried my best 6th Ward residents & residents of Lorain.