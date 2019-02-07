Man found shot in the head on Cleveland’s East side dies, police say

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday afternoon on the city’s East side.
According to the Cleveland Police Department, officers responded to the shooting in the 4200 block of East 114th Street at 4 p.m.
Investigators found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives have been requested to the scene. Suspect information has not been provided at this time.
This story is developing.
