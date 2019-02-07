Man who crashed into Vermilion Township home triggering explosion faces judge

VERMILION TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - The man who crashed his vehicle into a Vermilion Township home, rupturing a gas line and triggering a devastating explosion, was in court Thursday afternoon.
Ken Karnow, 56, was arraigned in Vermilion Municipal Court at 3 p.m.
The defendant pleaded not guilty.
Police say, on Jan. 31, Karnow crashed his car into the home on Darrow Road in Vermilion Township. He struck a gas line while doing so, causing the home to explode.
Karnow fled from the scene and was found hours later sleeping in a vacant home nearby.
The couple that lived in the home escaped only with what they were wearing. Their two dogs also made it out safely.
Karnow is charged with burglary and possession of criminal tools.
Karnow’s case has been bound over to the Erie County courts.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.