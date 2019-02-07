2 new pieces of legislation announced today take dead aim at pharmaceutical companies and drug prices

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -In Washington today Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) along with more than 100 house members, introduced two new pieces of legislation looking to get a handle on increasing prescription drug prices.
“The purpose of medicine is to help people, not to line the pockets of Big Pharma executives. Too many hardworking Americans still struggle to afford the medicine they need, and often, the culprit is price gouging by big pharmaceutical corporations. It has to stop," Sen. Brown said.
The first piece of legislation has two key principals:
- Require drug companies to report increases in drug prices, and justify the increase.
- Penalize drug companies that engage in unjustified price increases with financial penalties proportionate to the price spike.
In a news conference in Washington, Brown and other democrats said 4,000 name brand drugs had price increases in the past year with little to no explanation as to why.
The second piece of legislation would open the door for Health and Human Services (HHS) to negotiate better prices on drugs for Medicare users.
"Our bill would call Big Pharma’s bluff and demand prescription drug companies offer fair prices, or be boxed out,” said Sen. Brown
Democrats used the news conference to remind President Donald Trump that he himself said on the campaign trail that prescription drug prices were, “murder.”
The delegation of democrats feels they will succeed in getting both bills passed in the democratic controlled House, and Sen. Brown is hopeful he can get enough republicans to support similar bills in the Senate.
