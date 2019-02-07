Northeast Ohio Weather: Afternoon heavy rain to increase flood threat

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - This morning should be fairly quiet with just some areas of light rain and drizzle around. Fog will continue to be an issue in spots. An area of low pressure, located in Missouri early this morning, will track west of us this afternoon. Temperatures will be warming well into the 50s this afternoon and even above 60 degrees for a time this evening. The wind will ramp up out of the south as the afternoon wears on. A trailing cold front will move through tonight. Look for widespread rain and thunder to develop this afternoon. The latest data is saying a good half to one inch of rain will occur with this wave. The flood risk along area rivers is expected to go up at this time. The rain will end once the front passes and then much colder air arrives overnight. A dramatic change tomorrow with temperatures only in the 20s and winds gusting over 40 mph. A little lake effect snow will happen east of Cleveland while everyone else clears out.