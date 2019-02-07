Ohio wants to pay for your tornado safe room

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -For the seventh year the Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) will select 100 applicants and help pay for a tornado safe room.
The program, with support from FEMA, is designed to help homeowners build rooms that can withstand Ohio’s severe weather.
“The entire state of Ohio is at risk of an EF5 tornado, which produces 250 mile per hour winds capable of destroying most structures,” said Steve Ferryman, Ohio EMA mitigation branch chief. “A safe room is built to withstand these winds and resulting airborne debris and provides near absolute protection for occupants.”
The room can be built in a basement, under a concrete slab floor like a garage, an interior room on the first floor of a house, or underground in a yard.
Every year this program gets 300 to 600 who apply, and 100 are randomly drawn by a computerized selection process.
If selected for the program the homeowner must meet some standards which include a two hour class, the project must be completed by a certified contractor, and materials must meet certain standards.
For example, the door to the room itself must be rated and certified to withstand 250 mile-per-hour winds.
Once the project is completed the homeowner can get a rebate from EMA of up to 75 percent of the cost or their project, with a maximum rebate of $4,875.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on April 1, 2019.
To apply for the tornado safe room program click here.
