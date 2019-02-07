Parma police officers exposed to cocaine, possibly fentanyl in response to overdose

PARMA, OH (WOIO) - Parma police officers were sent to a house in the 5500 block of Chevrolet Avenue for a possible overdose on Wednesday.
Sergeant Danial Ciryak said the suspect tried to swallow the powdery substance when officers came in to check on him.
When officers tried to “wrestle" the substance away from the suspect, two police officers were exposed to the cocaine and possible fentanyl mix, according to police.
Sergeant Ciryak said both officers were checked by paramedics on scene and did not have to be taken to the hospital.
However, the suspect was transported to University Hospitals Parma Medical Center for treatment.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.