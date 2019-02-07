Pickup truck crashes into Cleveland Police 2nd District headquarters

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A pickup truck crashed into a column of the Cleveland Police Second District headquarters at approximately 12:50 p.m. on Thursday.
The truck appears to have also slammed into a RTA bus stop pavilion before hitting the headquarters.
However, it is believed no one was inside the RTA pavilion at the time of the crash.
No injuries have been reported as of now.
Police are currently investigating the incident.
Fulton Road is closed between Woodridge Avenue and Daisy Avenue.
