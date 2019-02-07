Ravenna man charged with kidnapping, engaging in sexual activity with 13-year-old girl

RAVENNA, OH (WOIO) - Ravenna City Police arrested 20-year-old Timothy Dillion Jr. and charged him with kidnapping and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
According to police, Dillion Jr. allegedly engaged in sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl he met online.
Police say, the sexual activity took place in the suspect’s vehicle, and in his home where he engaged in more activity by force.
Dillon Jr. transported the minor back to the city following the acts, he was arrested and charged on Thursday, Feb. 7.
