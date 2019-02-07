Suspect captured by Cleveland Police after stealing car with 2-year-old girl inside

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Police quickly mobilized Wednesday night and captured a suspect who reportedly stole a car from a Carnegie Avenue gas station that had a 2-year-old girl inside.
According to police, the suspect stole the car from a Shell station, then ditched the vehicle at East 65th Street and Gertrude Avenue.
The suspect, who has not been identified, fled on foot and was arrested.
The young girl is OK, and is being evaluated by Cleveland EMS.
