Suspect charged with shooting at Cleveland priest during egg robbery sentenced to 9 years in prison

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The man accused of shooting at Father John Kumse outside of St. Mary of the Assumption Church faced a judge Thursday afternoon.
Jaylen Miller was sentenced to 9 years in prison for his role in the crime.
Father Kumse was in the courtroom for Miller’s sentencing, where he offered forgiveness to his robbers.
Miller, who was 16 years old at the time, and two other teenagers approached Father Kumse as he was collecting eggs from the church’s chicken coop in December of 2017.
Police say Miller and Amin Walker pointed guns at the victim and demanded his belongings.
As Father Kumse started to run away, the teens chased after him and Miller fired several gunshots.
Father Kumse was not hit by gunfire, but was injured when he fell to the ground.
The teens fled back to a Dodge Caravan, which was stolen from a group home, and drove off from the scene.
Miller pleaded guilty in November of 2018 to felonious assault, aggravated robbery, and receiving stolen property.
Terrance Kimbrough, the driver of the stolen van, was previously sentenced to 7 years in prison for his role in the crime.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.