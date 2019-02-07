Three people and their vehicles shot since Tuesday in Akron

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Police are investigating after three people and their vehicles were shot since 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Akron officers said the first victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot in the right arm in the area of Ericsson Avenue and South Arlington Street.
His car, a 2001 Oldsmobile Alero, was also struck three times by bullets.
The victim, whose name is not being released, is currently in stable condition at Akron City Hospital.
The second victim, a 34-year-old female, told police two suspects shot at her vehicle in the area of Manchester Road and Kenmore Boulevard.
According to the police report, she was struck in the shoulder and the back window of her Dodge Journey was shot out.
She managed to drive over to Princeton Street, where she was stopped by officers, because she appeared to be in distress.
The third victim, a 19-year-old woman, was shot in the back outside her home on Ella Court just before midnight Wednesday.
Her vehicle, a Hyundai Santa Fe, was also struck by bullets.
The 19-year-old woman is being treated at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.
Akron police said none of the victims have been able to give them descriptions of the suspects, but the latest victim did notice a blue Chevy in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.
