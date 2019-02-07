Violent fugitives wanted for rape, kidnapping charges apprehended by Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office took three suspects with outstanding warrants for rape and kidnapping were arrested by a specialized apprehension unit.
The Warrant Unit, which is comprised of seven Cuyahoga County deputies, scoured Cleveland for two days searching for Perry Londrico, Alan Wilson, and Darren Frazier before they were apprehended.
Londrico was wanted on four counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition, and two counts of kidnapping.
Wilson was wanted for rape and kidnapping.
Frazier was apprehended for three counts of rape, two counts of importuning, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of assault, and public indecency.
“These violent offenders have no place in our community,” said Cuyahoga County Sheriff Clifford Pinkney. “We will continue all efforts to bring them to justice.”
According to the sheriff’s office, there are more than 11,000 active warrants in Cuyahoga County.
