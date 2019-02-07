Wickliffe police have new information on robbery of 86-year-old woman

By Julia Tullos | February 7, 2019 at 1:02 PM EST - Updated February 7 at 1:02 PM

WICKLIFFE, OH (WOIO) - Police have now released a surveillance picture of the vehicle believed to be used by the suspects who robbed an 86-year-old woman inside her home Monday afternoon.

According to police, the elderly woman, who lives on Truman Avenue, was picking up at a package at her front door, when a man offered to help her get the package inside.

The man, and his female accomplice, then entered the home and said they were doing a job along the rear property fence, according to the report.

Wickliffe police said the female accomplice distracted the 86-year-old resident, by showing her a fake release form and having her sign it.

The man then slipped out of sight and stole money the resident had in a drawer, according to the report.

On Thursday, police said they believe the suspects were driving a black, newer model GMC Sierra Denali package, or similar truck.

Officers said the surveillance picture comes from a security camera on nearby Phillips Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wickliffe detectives at 440-943-1234.

