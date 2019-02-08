Amherst home struck with gunfire

AMHERST, OH (WOIO) - The Amherst Police Department discovered four bullet holes in the front porch windows and siding of a Maple Avenue home after responding to shots-fired call for help.
The police are investigating who discharged a firearm towards 458 Maple Avenue in Amherst.
On Thursday, Feb. 7 at 7:39 p.m. Amherst officers responded to Maple Avenue after someone reported they heard three gunshots nearby.
Another caller said they heard as many as five gunshots.
A witness stated they observed a “lowered” vehicle, unknown make, model, and color, with a loud exhaust leaving the area on Maple Avenue towards Nordson Depot shortly after gunshots were heard.
Officers discovered four gunshots in the porch windows and siding of 458 Maple Ave.
After several unsuccessful attempts to make contact with anyone inside the house officers forced entry into the home to determine if anyone had been injured by the gunfire.
It was determined the home was unoccupied at the time of the incident.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information can contact the Amherst Police Department if they have any information.
Amherst Police Department, (440) 988 3009.
