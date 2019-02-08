Ashtabula man pleaded not guilty for murdering his estranged wife

ASHTABULA, OH (WOIO) - An Ashtabula man indicted for the murder of his estranged wife pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Friday in Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court.
Stanley is being held without bond.
Jeffrey Stanley was indicted for the murder of his estranged wife, Rand Hilal Al Dulaimi, 23, on January 9.
Stanley was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.
Deputies say Rand Hilal Al Dulaimi died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck compression.
Al Dulaimi was last seen on July 9, 2018 at a home in Saybrook Township and reported missing by family on July 11.
Her body was found several weeks later in Saybrook Township in the area of North Bend Road.
