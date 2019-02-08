Authorities investigating fatal accident in Coventry Township

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating after a truck driver fatally struck a man.
The accident occurred just before 6 a.m. Friday on private property on Killian Road.
According to the SCSO Investigation Unit, a 31-year-old male was moving his semi-trailer rearward on its axles when he pinned a 61-year-old male between the semi-trailer and another stationary semi-trailer.
The Coventry Fire Department responded and attempted to resuscitate the man, but their efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck was reportedly unaware of the other trailer and didn’t see the victim.
We’re told that drugs and/or alcohol are not suspected as contributing factors.
