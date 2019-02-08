Barberton police officer shot several times during a standoff in Summit County

NEW FRANKLIN, OH (WOIO) - A Barberton police officer was shot several times during a standoff with a domestic violence suspect, according to authorities.
The officer, whose name and condition are not being released, is at Summa Akron City Hospital, awaiting surgery.
Officials said the Barberton officer, who has been on the force 12 years, has serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities said the suspect, a 49-year-old man, was shot and killed.
His name is also not being released.
Officials said the incident began when New Franklin police were called to a home at 5421 Menlo Court around 7:30 p.m. Thursday for a domestic violence incident.
When officers arrived, they said they noticed physical abuse on the woman and told the man he was going to be arrested.
The man then allegedly ran upstairs, barricaded himself in a room and told police he had a gun.
New Franklin officers said they tried to get the suspect to come out for three hours, but then called in the Barberton area SWAT Team around 10 p.m.
The Barberton area SWAT Team includes New Franklin and Barberton police officers.
The suspect allegedly still refused to come out of the bedroom and at 3 a.m. Friday, he is accused of firing a round through the door, striking the Barberton officer.
Other SWAT Team officers returned fire, killing the suspect.
Officials said the incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.