Brazil native convicted of killing military husband in Trumbull County sentenced

TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - Brazil native Claudia Hoerig (Sobral) was married to Major Karl Hoerig for two years before she murdered him in Newton Falls on March 12, 2007, records show.
Police reportedly discovered the decorated Air Force and commercial airline pilot in his home with multiple gunshot wounds to his back and head.
The Trumbull County prosecutor said Claudia Hoerig fled to Brazil the day of her husband’s death and had a warrant out for aggravated murder for 10 years.
An extradition treaty between the United States and Brazil finally returned Claudia Hoerig to Trumbull County in January of 2018, according to the prosecutor.
Claudia Hoerig’s trial in January of 2019 was delayed after she complained of a heart issue and was taken to a hospital to be examined as a precaution.
Judge Andrew Logan took the prosecutor’s recommendation and sentenced Claudia Hoerig on Friday to life in prison with parole eligibility after 28 years.
