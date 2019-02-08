Barberton police officer shot several times during a standoff in Summit County

NEW FRANKLIN, OH (WOIO) - A Barberton police officer was shot several times during a standoff with a domestic violence suspect, according to authorities.
The officer, whose name and condition are not being released, is being treated at a local hospital.
Authorities said the suspect, a 49-year-old man, was shot and killed. His name is also not being released.
Officials said the incident began when New Franklin police were called to a home at 5421 Menlo Court around 7:30 p.m. Thursday for a domestic violence incident.
When officers arrived, they said they noticed physical abuse on a woman and told the man he was going to be arrested.
The man then allegedly ran upstairs and barricaded himself in a room.
After apparently telling police he had a gun, New Franklin officers called in the Metro Swat Team.
The Norton police officer is a member of the Metro Swat Team.
Officers said they tried for hours to get the suspect to surrender.
Around 3 a.m., they used tear gas and bean bag rounds, before gunfire was exchanged.
Officials said the incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
