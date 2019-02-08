Cleveland breaks record high, just before temps begin 40-degree plummet

It was nice while it lasted.

Cleveland breaks record high, just before temps begin 40-degree plummet
"Wake me when it's summer." -Doppler Roberts
By John Deike | February 7, 2019 at 9:37 PM EST - Updated February 7 at 9:42 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It was nice while it lasted.

CRASHING TEMPS, flooding rains - from the 60s to the 20s. Join in!

Posted by Jason Nicholas on Thursday, February 7, 2019

Today, we hit a new record high as temps soared to 61 degrees, but get ready for the bottom to drop out.

By Friday morning, temps will plummet to about 23 degrees, a nearly 40-degree temperature swing.

Now, we can expect days of freezing temps mixed with wind, light snow, rain, a little sunshine and some more snow.

Here’s the 9-day forecast:

Click here for the latest video forecast, and stay warm -- and dry -- out there!

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.