Cleveland breaks record high, just before temps begin 40-degree plummet

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It was nice while it lasted.
Today, we hit a new record high as temps soared to 61 degrees, but get ready for the bottom to drop out.
By Friday morning, temps will plummet to about 23 degrees, a nearly 40-degree temperature swing.
Now, we can expect days of freezing temps mixed with wind, light snow, rain, a little sunshine and some more snow.
Here’s the 9-day forecast:
