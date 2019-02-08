Cleveland 19 investigates escape room safety after 5 teenage girls killed in fire

For smaller, less extreme escape rooms, they’re subject to the same building and fire codes as any business. Others must follow what’s called a “special amusement code” like a haunted house, with more restrictive requirements, but unlike haunted houses and amusement parks that are inspected yearly, some escape rooms are only inspected every three years, depending on the city’s fire inspection schedules. In Cleveland, fire and building inspectors are tasked with inspecting thousands of businesses each year. The escape room in North Olmsted has been inspected four times since 2016.