Cleveland police identify victim fatally shot in head on East Side as a 17-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police responded to 4291 East 114th Street for shots fired and a boy down in a driveway at 3:55 p.m. on Thursday.
Police said they discovered the boy had multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso upon officer and EMS arrival.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Officers on scene reportedly learned that neighbors heard gunfire, looked outside, and saw the victim in the driveway.
Police confirm the victim is a 17-year-old boy, however, his name has not yet been released.
No information on the suspect is available at this time.
Members of the Homicide Unit and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene for the continuing investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.
