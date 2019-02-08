Cleveland police officer on restricted duty after felony record discovered

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Division of Police Chief Calvin D. Williams announced that Patrol Officer Shawn Simmons was placed on restricted duty status after his felony record was discovered.
The 38-year-old officer had not disclosed in his employment application that he had served prison time in the country of Norway, Cleveland police said.
The felony record had not become available during the extensive background screening either, according to Chief Williams.
Simmons was a a member of the 141st Cleveland Police Academy class that graduated on January 18, 2019.
Chief Williams said Simmons was on probationary status on Basic Patrol upon graduating.
Simmons will remain on restricted duty status pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation, according to Cleveland police.
