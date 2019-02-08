Coventry Township wife sentenced for killing and dismembering husband

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - A 50-year-old woman convicted of murdering her husband and then storing his cut up body in storage containers around their Coventry Township home was sentenced Friday afternoon.
Marcia Eubank pleaded guilty last December to killing Howard in June of 2017.
Judge Kelly McLaughlin sentenced Eubank to 20 years to life in prison.
Howard’s remains were found in December 2017, when one of the couple’s sons went through a window at their Linda Street home, because he had forgotten his key.
Summit County Sheriff Steve Barry said the 54-year-old’s body was so dismembered, that only forensic testing by the coroner’s office could make positive identification.
Eubank’s plea came in an agreement where prosecutors agreed to drop the aggravated murder charge.
The couple had been married nearly 25 years.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.