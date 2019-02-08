‘I don’t want to hurt nobody, but I’m capable’: Cleveland FBI offering reward to catch East Side bank robber

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Authorities are combing Cleveland’s East Side in search of a suspect who strolled into a Key Bank, stole cash and fled on Friday.
According to the Cleveland FBI, the man walked up to a teller and said: “I don’t want to hurt nobody, but I’m capable.”
He demanded fifty- and hundred-dollar bills, then fled the bank, located at 3601 Chester Ave.
The suspect is possibly in his 50′s or 60′s, and was wearing a dark knit hat, a green coat and blue jeans.
He was described as having a greying mustache and goatee.
No injuries were reported, and no weapon was seen.
Authorities believe the robber headed toward East 47th Street and Payne Avenue.
Tips can be provided to the Cleveland Division of the FBI, the Cleveland Division of Police, or Crime Stoppers.
Tips can remain anonymous.
Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the person responsible.
