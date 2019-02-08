Independence police arrest suspect in murder of 83-year-old; say motive was road rage

Independence police arrest suspect in murder of 83-year-old; say motive was road rage
Gary Powers (Source: Obit)
February 8, 2019 at 2:11 PM EST - Updated February 8 at 2:12 PM

INDEPENDENCE, OH (WOIO) - Police announced Friday afternoon they have made an arrest in the brutal murder of an 83-year-old man.

Gary Power was beaten to death at the Sunoco Gas Station on Rockside Road in Independence on Feb. 3 at 2 a.m.

Gary Power, 83, attacked at the Sunoco on Rockside on Feb. 3. He died from his injuries on Feb. 5.
Gary Power, 83, attacked at the Sunoco on Rockside on Feb. 3. He died from his injuries on Feb. 5.

Independence police said it now appears the motive for the murder was road rage.

The suspect’s name and more details will be announced at a 4 p.m. news conference on Cleveland 19 News.

Power was transported to MetroHealth Hospital where he died from his injuries on Feb. 5.

The Fairview Park man leaves behind two sons and a grandson.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.