Independence police arrest suspect in murder of 83-year-old; say motive was road rage

INDEPENDENCE, OH (WOIO) - Police announced Friday afternoon they have made an arrest in the brutal murder of an 83-year-old man.
Gary Power was beaten to death at the Sunoco Gas Station on Rockside Road in Independence on Feb. 3 at 2 a.m.
Independence police said it now appears the motive for the murder was road rage.
The suspect’s name and more details will be announced at a 4 p.m. news conference on Cleveland 19 News.
Power was transported to MetroHealth Hospital where he died from his injuries on Feb. 5.
The Fairview Park man leaves behind two sons and a grandson.
