Kellyanne Conway claims woman assaulted her while at restaurant with daughter

(CNN) - Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway spoke for the first time about how she was allegedly assaulted at a Maryland restaurant in 2018.
Conway said the incident happened in October while at an eatery with her middle school-aged daughter.
She was standing next to her daughter and her daughter's friends when someone grabbed her and shook her, she claimed.
“She was out of control. I don’t even know how to explain her to you. She was just, her whole face was terror and anger,” Conway said. “She was right here, and my daughter was right there. She ought to pay for that. She ought to pay for that, because she has no right to touch anybody. She put her hands on me. I said, ‘Get your hands off me.’”
Conway called 911, but the woman had left by the time police arrived, she said. Conway said she later told President Donald Trump about it.
"(He said) what he always says: 'Are you OK?'" she said. "'Are you OK? Is your daughter OK? Are the other girls OK?'"
The suspect, identified as 63-year-old Mary Elizabeth Inabinett of Maryland, was charged in November with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct. She is scheduled to go on trial in March.
Her attorney gave the following statement to CNN:
"Ms. Inabinett saw Kellyanne Conway, a public figure, in a public place, and exercised her First Amendment right to express her personal opinions. She did not assault Ms. Conway. The facts at trial will show this to be true and show Ms. Conway's account to be false."
