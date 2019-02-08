Kent State, University of Akron provide update on smoke-free campus initiatives

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - As efforts ramp-up to reduce smoking among youth, products evolve and new ones are introduced into the marketplace.
Last December, the U.S. Surgeon General released an advisory on electronic cigarette use among youth.
The report said, “We must take aggressive steps to protect our children from these highly potent products that risk exposing a new generation of young people to nicotine. The bad news is that e-cigarette use has become an epidemic among our nation’s young people. However, the good news is that we know what works to effectively protect our kids from all forms of tobacco product use, including e-cigarettes.”
On July 1, 2017 both Kent State University and the University of Akron implemented smoke-free and tobacco free policies on campus.
Kent State University said the decision was based on a commitment to a healthier lifestyle.
The University of Akron said the decision was keeping with its goal “of being a safe, health, clean, respectful and welcoming campus.
Part of each initiative includes providing students and employees resources for quitting smoking.
Cleveland 19 News wanted to know how the smoke-free and tobacco-free policies are working.
Are students and employees seeking help to kick the habit?
Kent State University said during the 2017-2018 academic year, 14 students inquired through its University Health Services about the smoking cessation program offered.
Officials said during the 2018 fall semester, three students contacted the office with questions about the cessation program. Kent State University said this semester, one student has voiced interested in possibly quitting smoking.
Kent State University said of the students who inquired about the cessation programs none attended. However, officials said the students may have quit on their own, gone through a cessation program outside of the school, or haven’t committed to quitting yet.
At the University of Akron, leaders said about 10 students have visited Student Health Services requesting assistance with kicking the habit. They said about 25 faculty and/or staff attended smoking cessation seminars by the school’s partner Impact Solutions.
As far as consequences for being caught smoking or using tobacco on campus, the schools are taking the educational approach.
Kent State University said, "While the policy is not meant to be enforced punitively, repeated violation of the policy by Kent State students or employees could result in disciplinary action. Any student who repeatedly refuses to adhere to the policy may be referred to student conduct. Repeated violations by any Kent State employee will be handled through the normal employment procedures for violation of university policies.”
The University of Akron said, “The University has taken an educational approach to the policy. Since it was enacted we have chosen to educate campus on the policy and the impact smoking has on their body. When someone is seen smoking on campus or using other tobacco products (including vape pens), we remind them of the policy. Fortunately, the campus has been quite compliant, and we have not had any disciplinary action reported.”
