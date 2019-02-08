Lakefront Bus Lines driver calls Westlake police after passenger says she was forced into prostitution

WESTLAKE, OH (WOIO) - A Lakefront Bus Lines driver pulled over his bus on I-90, after a female passenger told him she was being held against her will and forced to prostitute herself, by a man who was also on the bus.
According to Westlake police, the driver pulled over near Crocker Road on Feb. 4 around 2:40 p.m.
When officers arrived, the female passenger, a woman from Illinois, told them she and the male had traveled through several states before ending up on the side of the road in Westlake.
Officers said the man denied the allegations and insisted they were a couple.
After officers investigated the claims, they charged Darnell Stennis, 27, of Peoria, Illinois, with promoting prostitution.
Westlake officers are now working alongside detectives with the Cuyahoga County Human Trafficking Task Force to continue gathering evidence which will be presented to a grand jury to determine further charges.
